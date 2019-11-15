Thursday, Nov. 21

Free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain held every Thursday for six weeks (started Oct. 17), from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, and also Birthday Party at 2 p.m.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group meets from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room (Park Rapids). This group is for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers. Call (218)616-3377 for more information.

Friday, Nov. 22

Wadena Fire Department Turkey Bingo at WDC Elementary gym at 7 pm. Free admission. Bingo is 20 cents a game.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Open Gym at WDC Middle/High School from 1-3 pm.

Monday, Nov. 25

Cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, Bridge at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

The Regular Board of Commissioners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the boardroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call 218-631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Whist Tourney 1-4 p.m., and Farkel 2-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

A Senior Health Clinic will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Wadena County Public Health. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only, to make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving! Wadena’s 30th annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner will be held at St. Ann’s Church, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings. Meal is free but donations of non-perishable food items or cash for the food shelf are accepted.

Other/Upcoming Events

Christmas Craft Sale at Wadena Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S., will be holding their monthly Community Breakfast on Nov. 30 (last Saturday of each month) from 8-10 a.m. This is an opportunity for members of the community to get together and share a meal. There is no charge, but a donation basket will be available for supporting other community services.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



