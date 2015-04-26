A traditional lutefisk and meatball dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Vining Community Center, 211 Soule Ave.

The dinner is catered by Hans Hus of Elbow Lake, which has catered for the past five years, according to a news release. Dinner will be served family-style. The menu includes lutefisk with melted butter, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes and veggies. Dessert is black-forest cake. Coffee and lemonade will be served.

Entertainment will include Christmas songs led by the Ringers to Go from the Gloria Dei Bell Choir, as well as a drawing for prizes. This is the annual fundraiser for Leif Erikson's monthly Nordic community programs.

There is limited seating for the dinner. Reservations must be made by Monday, Nov. 25. The cost of the dinner is $20 which will be paid at your table.

The dinner is hosted by Leif Erikson, Sons of Norway. For reservations or information, call 218-282-0332.