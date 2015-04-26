Thursday, Nov. 14

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. The caller will be Jim Lizakowski, and the theme is casual.

Blood pressure checks 1-1:30 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, and cards 1-4 p.m. There will also be a talk on “Telephone Use with Hearing Aids” at 1:30 p.m.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room (lower level of TCHC). Support Group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group, which meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call (218)631-5228.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Verndale United Methodist Church will be holding their Bake Sale and Luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 213 Farwell St. S., Verndale.

Monday, Nov. 18

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge from noon until 6 p.m.

Cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, also cards 1-4 p.m.

Tri-County Health Care has an “Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group” to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet 6:30-8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC. If you have any questions about the support group, please call (218) 631-5228.

Wadena Public Library Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library. Open to the public.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Cards 1-4 p.m., and Farkel 2-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center. Also, RN Kathryn will give a talk on medications at 1:30 p.m.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Menahga Senior Center. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only, to make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.

Childbirth preparation classes, designed for the 7th, 8th and 9th months of pregnancy will be held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room from 6-9 p.m. Session dates are November 6, 13 and 20. To register, please go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616-3385.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Nov. 21

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall. For information and to register please contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.



