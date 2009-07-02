Thursday, Nov. 7

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks (started Oct. 17), from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center. Also, Knute Nelson will be discussing services they provide at 1:30 p.m.

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct an immunization clinic at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE, from 3-4:30 p.m., walk ins welcome. Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Call (218)237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Crystal Brook Community Room, 2-3:30 p.m. at CHI St Joseph’s (Park Rapids).

Friday, Nov. 8

The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a Square Dance at Century School in Park Rapids. The caller will be Charley Huhtala. Donna Stone will cue rounds 7:30 pm plus, 8-10 p.m. mainstream. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Author Doug Hoverson will be the featured speaker for this month’s BookEnds series, held at Drastic Measures Brewery at 11 a.m. In his talk he will highlight the local scene as well as compare the history of brewing in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Annual Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Motley United Methodist Church.

Monday, Nov. 11

Bridge at 1 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Veteran’s Day Program at Wadena VFW. Veteran’s dinner served at 5 p.m., program to follow.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register please contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

“Parents Who Have Lost A Child” support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 12:15-1:45 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 23 Dayton Avenue SE. For more information contact Beverley Richard at (218) 544-0029.

Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education is offering a defensive driving “refresher” course on Nov. 12 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the library at WDC Middle/High School. This is geared to those individuals 55 and older, and if you missed the class on Sept. 16 this is the make-up one. To pre-register and for more information call (218)632-2323.

Senior meeting at 1 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, also cards 1-4 p.m.

Wadena City Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall. For information and to register please contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

Senior Health Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20.00 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

Whist Tourney 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, and Farkel 2-4 p.m.

Childbirth preparation classes, designed for the 7th, 8th and 9th months of pregnancy will be held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room from 6-9 p.m. Session dates are November 6, 13 and 20. To register, please go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616-3385.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. The caller will be Jim Lizakowski, and the theme is Casual.

Blood pressure checks 1-1:30 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, and cards 1-4 p.m. There will also be a talk on “Telephone use with Hearing Aids” at 1:30 p.m.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room (lower level of TCHC). Support Group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group, which meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call (218)631-5228.

The community is invited to attend a free educational event centered on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.” The presentation will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Providence Villa, 200 Minnesota Ave. East, Sebeka. This event is free and open to the public with continuing education hours available for nurses and social workers.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

Other/Upcoming Events

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge Monday, Nov. 18th from noon until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 19th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Verndale United Methodist Church will be holding their Bake Sale and Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 213 Farwell St. S. (in Verndale).

Wadena Community Annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner will be held at St. Ann’s Church on Nov. 28, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.



