The JCI Staples Chapter held its annual Boolloween Event at the Wadena Lanes & Pro Shop on Saturday, Oct. 26.

More than 125 children and parents attended the event at the bowling alley and participated in a costume contest, a game of bowling, pumpkin coloring, Halloween coloring sheets, and Halloween candy. Participants who bowled a strike received a prize! There was a total of 63 entries in the costume contest.

Costume contest winners were:

Adult: Darren Hartan dressed as a Captain Jack, and Chris Schmitz as a Viking.

Fourth grade and older: Ashley Salin as a Hershey's Kiss; Tina Gonzalez dressed as Freddy Kruger; Mitchell Schmitz as a Viking; and Molly Hoemberg as Susan B. Anthony.

Grade 2 & 3: Derek Gonzalez as a cowboy; Olivia as Cleopatra; Meredith Hoemberg as Cleopatra; and Alexis Randall as a Baby.

Grade PK, K & 1: Becca Sanders dressed as a girl cop; Kendal Jones as Belle; Kayden Belpy as baby jack jack; and Eden Skillings as a skunk.

The event is made possible thanks to generous donations from area businesses.

JCI Staples is a volunteer organization for young adults up to 40 years of age, who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities. They support local communities with service activities. The Jaycees provide development opportunities that empower people to create positive change. If interested in becoming a member of the organization or would like to be a part of a Jaycees event, contact Samantha Krause at 507-766-0238.