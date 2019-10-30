WDC is planning a fan bus to travel to Perham to cheer on the WDC volleyball team during their section championship match. The match is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, against the Henning Hornets.

Sign up by 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, to secure your seat. Sign up is in the high school office or call the high school office at 632-2300.

Students in grades 7-12 do not need an adult, students in elementary must have an adult with them to ride. Bus departs from the high school commons at 6 p.m., Saturday, returning around 10 p.m. The ride is free thanks to local businesses covering the cost including: Hometown Crafts & Fabrics, Wadena State Bank, Cozy Theatre, AmericInn by Wyndham-Wadena.

Admission to the game is $8 for adults, $5 for K-12 students.