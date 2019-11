All veterans are invited to a free dinner starting at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the Wadena VFW.

Veterans are invited to bring one guest with them for the meal. Following the meal, at 7 p.m., a program will include a 75th anniversary jubilee presentation, Voice of Democracy and contestants from the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. The program is open to the public.

For more information, contact Elmer Gouche Post 3922 Commander Phil Thoennes at 218-631-2589.