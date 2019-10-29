Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween Party 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Verndale Community Fall Festival from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Verndale School, hosted by the Family Life Church. A free family event.

UCC and St. Helen’s Episcopal will be hosting this month’s Community Dinner at United Church of Christ, 110 SW Colfax Ave. Serving from 4:30-6 p.m. This month’s menu will be hamburger vegetable soup, bread, crackers, bars, fruit and beverage. No cost.

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks (started Oct. 17), from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Monday, Nov. 4

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct an immunization clinic at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St. NW, Menahga. For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Dance held at Wadena VFW, 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call (218)639-0132.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information call (218)631-5228.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register please contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

Childbirth preparation classes, designed for the 7th, 8th and 9th months of pregnancy will be held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room from 6-9 p.m. Session dates are November 6, 13 and 20. To register, please go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616-3385.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct an immunization clinic at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE, from 3-4:30 p.m., walk ins welcome. For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

. The community is invited to attend a free educational event centered on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.” The presentation will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Providence Villa, 200 Minnesota Ave. East, Sebeka. This event is free and open to the public with continuing education hours available for nurses and social workers.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Call (218)237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Crystal Brook Community Room, 2-3:30 p.m. at CHI St Joseph’s (Park Rapids).

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.







