Thursday, Oct. 24

Wadena County Humane Society Fall Chili Feed and Auction will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. The caller will be Larry Johanson, and the theme is Halloween.

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks (started Oct. 17), from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Friday, Oct. 25

Flu Shot Friday at Wadena County Public Health hours are from 10 a.m. to noon, at 22 Dayton Ave. SE. State vaccine will be available later on in the flu season for those who are uninsured, underinsured or on a state health program. Call ahead to check for availability. If you have questions, call 631-7629.

Saturday, Oct. 26

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. in Motley, will be holding a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. This is a free opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal. There will be a donation basket to support other community services.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Monday, Oct. 28

Cards 1-4 p.m. and Bridge 1 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.





SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register please contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Cards 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Cards 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

SAIL is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave (218)632-3600.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween Party 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

UCC and St. Helen’s Episcopal will be hosting this month’s Community Dinner at United Church of Christ, 110 SW Colfax Ave. Serving from 4:30-6 p.m. This month’s menu will be hamburger vegetable soup, bread, crackers, bars, fruit and beverage. No cost, all are welcome!

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks (started Oct. 17), from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.