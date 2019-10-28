A rare opportunity to plan for the design and beautification of Wadena's most traveled intersection is coming soon and your help is requested.

With buildings already removed and new road to be laid at the intersection of Hwys 10 and 71 in 2020, there will remain core plots of land on either side of Hwy 71 between the BNSF Railway and Hwy 10. A group known as the Wadena Crossroads committee has been meeting to address this opportunity and has planned to hold a community planning event called a design charrette. A charrette is an intensive planning session where citizens, designers and others collaborate on a vision for development

The design charrette will take place from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., Nov. 6, at The Depot in Wadena. One of the event organizers Kent Scheer said the the event is open to all, but due to limited space, organizers ask that you sign up by Nov. 1. They hope to have 40 community members attend. Already, youth and senior citizens, city officials and business members are planning to attend, but a strong representation by retailers, organizations, churches, homeowners and city residents is needed. Anyone can join by sending your name and contact information to wcrossroadsproject@gmail.com by Nov. 1, until seating is filled.

"The outcome of this Wadena Community Design Charette will be both near term and long-term plans and recommendations," according to Scheer. "The near-term result is professional assistance on defining and designing our main city intersection as a “gateway” to downtown. The long-term outcome is a future vision for continued beautification and greening of Wadena."

This event will be led by committee members and visiting architects from Salmela Architect of Duluth.

David Salmela is the lead architect, and is a former Wadena resident. He and his team have been winning architectural awards for more than 30 years.







