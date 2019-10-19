While the leaves were crispy and falling and pumpkins were brilliantly orange, attendees of the annual Ottertail Pumpkin Festival enjoyed a beautiful warm day of fun Saturday, Oct. 19, on the streets of Ottertail.
The annual event helps raise funds for United Way programs in Otter Tail and Wadena counties. The event included wagon rides, obstacle course, kids games, pumpkin carving, costume contests, bake sales, chili contest, face painting, big foot sightings, food and more. Most events were free-will donation.