Celebrate Recovery, a nationally recognized and Christ-centered recovery program has made a return to the area, now hosted at the Verndale Family Life Church.

The program is said to help with all of life's hurts, habits and hang-ups. It's a 12-step program that's biblically based. Within the program is a road to recovery that is based on the Beatitudes.

This program was operating in Wadena for a number of years, according to program facilitator Ron DeVault. He said a team has gone through the training at the Verndale Family Life Church and is eager to support those in need of recovery in the area.

Celebrate Recovery was started in 1991 at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif. Celebrate Recovery is now in many recovery houses, rescue missions and prisons around the world.

The group gathers from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday nights, starting Oct. 13. Childcare is provided if needed.

The church is located at 402 NE Clark Dr., Verndale. Call the church at 445-5586 for more information.



