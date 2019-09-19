Thursday, Oct. 10

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. The caller will be Myron Hollatz, and the theme is Oktoberfest.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room (lower level of TCHC). Support Group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group, which meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 218-631-5228.

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph’s, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218) 237-5478 for an appointment.

Blood Pressure Checks at Wadena Senior Center 1-1:30 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a Square Dance on Friday Oct. 11, at Century School in Park Rapids. The caller will be Phil Miller. Donna Stone will cue rounds 7:30 p.m. plus, 8-10 p.m. mainstream. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

It’s Flu Shot Friday at Wadena County Public Health from 10 a.m. to noon, held at 22 Dayton Ave. SE. State vaccine will be available later on in the flu season for those who are uninsured, underinsured or on a state health program. Call ahead to check for availability. If you have questions, please call us at 631-7629.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Casino Trip to Mahnomen. Leave from Wadena Senior Center at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Celebrate Recovery program will be starting up on Oct. 13, and will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Chuck Porta of Eden Prairie will be the guest speaker at The Old Country Church, 19973 145th Ave., at 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

Cards 1-4 p.m., and Bridge at 1 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

“Parents Who Have Lost A Child” support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, please contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning free fall series continues at Park Theatre (Park Rapids). Program is from 1 - 2:30 p.m. “Vietnam Today” will feature Polly Scotland’s 13-day trip with her husband Lee, which took her from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Siem Riep along the muddy waters of the Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers.

Tri-County Health Care has an “Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group” to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC, on the third Tuesday of the month. If you have any questions about the support group, please call (218) 631-5228.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held at the Sebeka Senior Center. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only; to make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

Golf from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

There will be a fall harvest turkey dinner on Oct. 16 at Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave So., Motley. Enjoy turkey dinner with all the trimmings! Adults, $10, 6-12 years, $5, 5 and under free. Serving from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Birthday party at Wadena Senior Center. There will also be cards, 1-4 p.m. and Farkel 2-4 p.m.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

SAIL is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. Contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Otter Tail County will be conducting annual flu immunization clinics on Oct. 17 at Dalton 9-9:30 a.m., at Clitherall 10:15-10:45 a.m., at Vining 11:15-11:45 a.m., at Urbank 1-1:30 p.m., at Deer Creek 2:30-3 p.m., and at Bluffton from 3:30-4 p.m. All Information regarding Otter Tail County Public Health’s Influenza Immunizations Clinics can be found at https://ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/get-the-shot-not-the-flu/

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet from 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting at 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com for more information.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room (Park Rapids).This group is for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.



