Tickets are $75 each or $150 per couple. Table and VIP sponsorships are also available. Cocktail attire is requested, with tuxedos optional. The evening kicks off with a silent auction and social hour, followed by an elegant dinner, live auction and entertainment by the band Tripwire, a midwestern group that will play more than 10 instruments while making a spectacle on stage with choreography and hijinks.

This year there will be auction items for a variety of interests. A Pro Sports Fan Experience that includes two lower bowl tickets to your choice of either a NFL, NHL, NBA, or MLB regular season game or two ground passes to a non-major PGA Golf event. Airfare and hotel is included. A variety of hunting and fishing options from Hosted Hunts will also be available to bid.

Other auction items include a hand carved crappie mount by locally renowned artist, Paul Sparks, plus games and raffles throughout the night including a chance to win a half karat loose diamond from Brinks Jewelry in Wadena. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the success of the Foundation in 2019, including raising funds for new equipment and technology to be used in Tri-County’s emergency department to expand the care it gives to patients in critical situations. For more information and to register, go visit tchc.maestroweb.com