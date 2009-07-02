Thursday, Oct. 3

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9 to 11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1 - 3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call (218) 237-5478 for more information.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at River Heights Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218) 237-5478 for an appointment.

Grief Support & Education group is meeting, for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information. Meeting at Crystal Brook Community Room (Park Rapids) from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Someplace Safe will be holding their 5th annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser at the Wadena VFW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full chili lunch, including chili fixings, cornbread, dessert and beverages will be served. Freewill offering.

Saturday, Oct. 5

A benefit for Charlie Blixt will be held at Clancy’s on Island Lake from 4 - 9 p.m. A spaghetti feed, 50/50 raffle and magic show are among the activities planned. Charlie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 3 months old. His family is from rural Sebeka, and he is currently at Children’s Hospital in the cities, awaiting a bone marrow transplant (which is being donated by Charlie’s sister, Emma).

St. John Lutheran Church, 710 Franklin Ave. SW will be holding their Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, holiday cards, baked goods, and produce for sale, with coffee and rolls from 9 to 11 a.m., and a lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. John’s Catholic Church, Swanville will be holding their annual Arts & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Swanville High School.

Sunday, Oct. 6

St. Frederick’s Church in Verndale will hold their annual Fall Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon in the Verndale Lions Civic Center. Everyone is invited to the free-will breakfast consisting of pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, coffee, juice, milk and fellowship. The event will include a raffle with the drawing at noon - need not be present to win. Bake and produce sale included.

Monday, Oct. 7

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, please contact Sheila Stave (218) 632-3600.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 12:15-1:45 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 23 Dayton Avenue SE. For more information contact Beverley Richard at (218) 544-0029.

Wadena City Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues its fall series at Park Theater (Park Rapids) with “From Minnesota North Woods to Santiago de Compostela: A tale of hiking the Camino”, featuring Janice Springer, who trained on Minnesota’s North Country Trail for her hike in Spain’s mountains.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW. Dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. The caller will be Myron Hollatz, and the theme is Oktoberfest.

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph’s, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218) 237-5478 for an appointment.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.



