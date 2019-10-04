Author, Michael Schumacher, will be the featured speaker for this month’s BookEnds series at 11 a.m., Oct. 12, at The Uptown Café, Wadena.

His soon to be published book, “The Trial of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” looks anew at one of the most storied, and mysterious, shipwrecks in American history.

While in town, Michael will speak at the Wadena County Historical Society’s annual meeting at 7 p.m, Friday, Oct. 11, at Maasconi’s in Verndale. At that event he will talk about his book “The Contest: The 1968 Election and the War for America’s Soul.”

For more information, email 603wchs@arvig.net or call the Wadena County Historical Society at 218 631-9079.



