Block Party draws over 700 for a healthy dose of fun

Children and adults toured emergency vehicles including a Wadena fire truck, Tri-County Health Care ambulance, Wadena City Police car and Wadena County Sheriff's UTV. In addition, crew members from North Memorial Health Air Care landed a helicopter at the Tri-County helipad midway through the event and invited community members to ask questions and look inside.

Members of Tri-County's rehabilitation department hosted kids' games and free bike helmet fittings. Kids also participated in a bike rodeo with hands-on activities that taught and promoted bike safety. It was sponsored by the Wadena Lions Club, Wadena County Public Health and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

Deputy Troy Wangsness with the Wadena County Sheriff's Office and his K-9 partner Nitro gave a demonstration of obedience training and criminal apprehension. They were assisted by Sheriff Mike Carr and Sergeant Bryan Savaloja.

Each year, the Block Party serves as a way for Tri-County to say thank you for the privilege of providing care to area communities, according to a Tri County Health Care news release.