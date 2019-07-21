Local tour on dementia is July 26

In a tour across the state of Minnesota, Professor Joseph Gaugler hopes to meet with families and professionals to talk about Alzheimer's disease, share information, and stories.

Dr. Gaugler is the Robert L. Kane Endowed Chair in Long-Term Care and Aging at the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health. His research interests are in Alzheimer's disease, long-term care, and finding innovative ways to support families who care for relatives with memory loss.

Dr. Gaugler will meet with guests Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena and at 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Connections, Woodside Manor in Menahga. The event is open and free to the public.