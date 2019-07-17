Calendar of Events

Wadena County Historical Society presents Minnesota Voices at noon at the Wadena County Museum. Meet Annette Gagliardi, editor of "Upon Waking: 58 Voices Speak out from the Shadows," a collection of work from 58 poets who have experienced sexual or physical violence in some way. Several of the poets will be on hand to read their work.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Please contact Janet online at Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph's Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9 to 11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church

Friday, July 20

Farmers Market will be open, located on the Wesley Lawn on Hwy 71 across from Tri-County Healthcare from 2 to 5:30 p.m. SNAP/EBT and Debit accepted.

Tuesday, July 23

The WHRA Board of Commissioners regular monthly meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Humphrey Manor Sunroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call Maria at (218) 631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wadena Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

Thursday, July 25

Community Dinner at Saint Ann's Church, 519 SE 2nd St. On the menu is taco salad, watermelon, rolls, bars and beverages. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. All are welcome! Serving from 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club dancing at Wadena VFW. Abe Maier is the caller, Donna Stone is the Cuer, and the theme is "Beach Party". Dancing will start at 7:30 and go until around 9:45 p.m.

Upcoming Event

Lisa Winter (pianist) and Amber Sazama (soprano) will present a Summer Music Recital at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, in the choir loft at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The program will consist of art songs, arias and Broadway tunes, including sacred pieces such as "Pie Jesu". All are welcome.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.