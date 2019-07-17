Prepare for lunar landing: Community festivals remain in July

Hewitt-Pickle Fest, July 19-20

Dance the night away on July 19. Pickle Fest starts with a street dance, music provided by the Mug Wugs. Saturday kicks off with a softball tournament in the morning followed by a coin dig, parade, and lawn mower pull. In the afternoon a petting zoo will run from 1-4 p.m. Bingo, farm olympics, and another street dance will bring Pickle Fest to a close. The Saturday street dance will feature Whiskey Business.

This year organizers prepared a rather unique display planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. organizers will execute an Apollo 11, 50th anniversary program, which will recreate Neil Armstrong taking his first step on the moon. The program will have a lunar lander and a countdown to when the Eagle landed at Tranquility Base.

Verndale Celebration, July 26-27

If you're looking for food and a frozen T-shirt, look no further. The annual Verndale Celebration ends July with a bang. Friday, July 26 is a day for baseball fans. There will be a home run derby at Verndale Ball Park at 5 p.m., followed by an old timers baseball game at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m. karaoke at Verndale Liquor.

More sports on Saturday with the Raider's Run at 7 a.m. and volleyball at Maasconi's Char & Bar. In the afternoon enjoy a selfie scavenger hunt, hay dive, and kiddie tractor pull. Back this year is the frozen t-shirt challenge, a favorite of committee member and Mayor Raye Ludovissie. According to Ludovissie, the challenge involves participants attempting to wear a freezing cold shirt. The challenge will be held multiple times throughout the day.

The grand parade will be at 6 p.m. followed by the duck drop and Messy Bessy. Music and fireworks will put an end to the two-day celebration on Saturday night.

Deer Creek-Deer Trails Day- July 27

The festivities start early with a 5k and 10k run. Registration is at 7 a.m. Gather for the Deer Trails Day Parade at 11 a.m. At noon, be on the lookout for the medallion. Clues will be posted at the community center.

Organizer Pennie Astle along with a committee have been planning festivities since March. Astle commented that this year organizers will have a bike raffle. Also new this year, the Trowbridge Creek Petting Zoo. In previous years, several community members would bring animals but this year, kids will be able to enjoy a dedicated petting zoo with a variety of animals.

In the afternoon, a dunk tank will operate from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. A big draw as always is the all school reunion. Catch up and reminisce, with registration starting at 5 p.m. The Wayne Renn Band will rock out at 8:30 p.m.