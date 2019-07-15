The exhibit was created to celebrate the centennial year of the 19th Amendment giving women the vote. The Wadena County Historical Society and Partners for a Healthy Wadena will co-host the exhibit, which will also include a series of photographs of Minnesota Governors created by local photographer, Rex McDonald.

The Wadena County Historical Society's recent oral history project about Women in Politics in Wadena County will be showcased as well. Proposed dates and times are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. during the month of August. Groups of 10 or more may request other times.

To learn more about becoming a greeter please call the Wadena County Museum at 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.