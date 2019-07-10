Calendar of Events

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Please contact Janet online at Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph's Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph's, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Group is meeting at CHI St. Joseph's Health Conference Room LLB/C, Park Rapids, 2 to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Farmers Market will be open, located on the Wesley Lawn on Hwy 71 across from Tri-County Healthcare from 2 to 5:30 p.m. SNAP/EBT and Debit accepted.

Free Baseball Clinic at Jerry Riewer Field--Staples/Motley Athletic Complex. 6-9-year-old boys and girls at 2 p.m., 10-13-year-old boys and girls at 3:30 p.m. Equipment is provided, but participants should bring a glove. In case of inclement weather, clinic will move to Staples/Motley High School Gym. Please register at www.playball.mn.com. Sponsored by Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy, hosted by Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative.

Sunday, July 14

Renowned preacher Chuck Porta of Eden Prairie will be the guest speaker at The Old Country Church at 10 a.m. The church is located at 19973 145th Avenue, a mile and a half east of the Leaf River Town Hall. Visitors are welcome to this service to get a spiritual "shot in the arm."

Monday, July 15

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

Five Day Club starts with two locations and times. Stop by from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at Fink Park or 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Skate Park. Five Day Club runs from July 15-19 at these two locations. This is a chance to hear Bible lessons, sing songs, play games and win prizes. This event is free and open to ages 5-12. Parents welcome to attend. For more information, contact Epicenter Church at 631-5986.

Tuesday, July 16

Tri-County Health Care Block Party on the Wesley Lawn from 4 - 7 p.m.

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC in Wadena. This is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has died by suicide. For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218)631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Wadena Public Library Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library. Open to the public.

Wednesday, July 17

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, July 18

Wadena Lions Annual Summer BBQ at Burlington Northern Park. Serving 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stay or get it to go. Cost is $9. Come join the community for a picnic, all proceeds go to help support the local Lions Community and youth activities.

Wadena County Historical Society presents Minnesota Voices at noon at the Wadena County Museum. Meet Annette Gagliardi, editor of "Upon Waking: 58 Voices Speak out from the Shadows," a collection of work from 58 poets who have experienced sexual or physical violence in some way. Several of the poets will be on hand to read their work.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Please contact Janet online at Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph's Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9 to 11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church

Looking Ahead---Monday, July 22 through Friday July 26 the Madhatters Summer Drama Camp will be held at WDC Middle/High School, with the performance on Friday evening at 7.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.