Tri-County Health Care hosts 8th annual Block Party July 16

The event includes food, entertainment, kids' games, bounce houses, face painting, caricatures, emergency vehicle tours and more.

Children are invited to bring their helmets and bikes for a bike rodeo from 4 - 7 p.m. It will include free helmet fittings and hands-on bike riding activities to teach and promote bike safety. A limited number of free bike helmets will be available for children who need them. The bike rodeo is sponsored by the Wadena Lions Club, Wadena County Public Health and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

For more information, visit TCHC.org.