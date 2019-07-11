Tri-County Health Care hosts 8th annual Block Party July 16
Tri-County Health Care will host its eighth annual Block Party from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, on the Tri-County Wesley lawn.
This family event for all ages is free and open to the public. The event is a way for TCHC to say thank you for the privilege of caring for area individuals and families, according to a TCHC news release.
The event includes food, entertainment, kids' games, bounce houses, face painting, caricatures, emergency vehicle tours and more.
Children are invited to bring their helmets and bikes for a bike rodeo from 4 - 7 p.m. It will include free helmet fittings and hands-on bike riding activities to teach and promote bike safety. A limited number of free bike helmets will be available for children who need them. The bike rodeo is sponsored by the Wadena Lions Club, Wadena County Public Health and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
For more information, visit TCHC.org.