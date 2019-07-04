Calendar of Events

Monday, July 8

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Tuesday, July 9

Wadena City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

Parkinson's Support Group will meet at United Methodist Church, 23 Dayton Ave., SE, Wadena from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. For more information contact Beverley at 218-544-0029.

Wednesday, July 10

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, July 11

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218) 631-5228

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph's Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph's, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Group is meeting at CHI St. Joseph's Health Conference Room LLB/C, Park Rapids, 2 to 3 p.m.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.