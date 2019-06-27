Search
    First Family Fun Challenge is Saturday

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:15 p.m.

    Don't miss out on the first Family Fun Challenge event planned for 9:30 - 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at the WDC High School practice field, hosted by Someplace Safe.

    This event seeks to bring families together for some wild fun including yard games, "minute-to-win-it" challenges and obstacle courses for all ages.

    Teams of two are to register at the event or go to www.someplacesafe.info/events/calendar to get signed up. Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the event.

    The top three teams, best costumes and more, receive prizes. Team names and costumes are encouraged.

    For more information, contact Hope Torma at 218-631-3311. All proceeds from the event go to support programs and services of Someplace Safe in Wadena.

    Someplace Safe is a nonprofit, 501c3, agency, incorporated in 1979, offering a variety of services to victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities in a nine county region in West Central Minnesota.

