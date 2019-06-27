First Family Fun Challenge is Saturday

This event seeks to bring families together for some wild fun including yard games, "minute-to-win-it" challenges and obstacle courses for all ages.

Teams of two are to register at the event or go to www.someplacesafe.info/events/calendar to get signed up. Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the event.

The top three teams, best costumes and more, receive prizes. Team names and costumes are encouraged.

For more information, contact Hope Torma at 218-631-3311. All proceeds from the event go to support programs and services of Someplace Safe in Wadena.

Someplace Safe is a nonprofit, 501c3, agency, incorporated in 1979, offering a variety of services to victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities in a nine county region in West Central Minnesota.