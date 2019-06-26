Wings and Wheels Over Wadena soars on Saturday June 29

Admission to the event is free to the public and every kid that arrives to the airport will receive a prize. The day starts with an all you can eat pancake breakfast hosted by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce. That breakfast runs from 7-10 a.m. The event will also have food vendors serving up popcorn, mini donuts, hot dogs, and tacos. Additionally, a raffle will be held and according to organizers $1,500 in prizes will be given away. Raffle tickets will be $10 and winners must be in attendance to collect prizes.

At this event, people will have the opportunity to soar over Wadena. Plane rides are $25 per person. The event will also have a car show with cash prizes for winners. First place takes home $300, $220 for second, and $175 for third. The vehicle that travels the furthest distance will receive $50. There is no entry fee for the car show.

Wadena Pilot's Association president Dano Ostrander praised the event as a chance to spread awareness about aviation practices and safety. It's also an opportunity to introduce new people to the sport and hobby. "Watching first time fliers first go up for their first ride, they come back grinning ear to ear, that's the entire reason I fly," said Ostrander.

Money raised from the event goes back into the community. Funds raised are geared toward education. Wadena Pilot's Association Inc. gives away two scholarships which will be awarded around noon during Saturday's festivities.

Ostrander wants to remind everyone planning to attend that plane rides and aviation demonstrations can be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather.

For more information contact Dano Ostrander at 218-282-6623 or email him at bellelaneaviation@outlook.com. The airport is 3 miles west of Wadena on State Hwy 29.