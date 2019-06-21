Sheila Stave, the Mahube-Otwa senior services coordinator, was bustling back and forth, dishing up food and helping people through the entrance of the beer garden. She and a group of volunteers were responsible for serving food and helping the many guests that attended the senior recognition lunch. The volunteers served up a wide variety of food including barbeque, coleslaw, beans, chips, and cupcakes.

"It's fun to see the smiles on the seniors faces," said Stave while a small crowd filed into the sitting area. During this day, the fair board and Muhabe-Otwa work together to honor seniors explained Stave. The event also received sponsorship from Knute Nelson, Valley Irrigation, and Mason Brothers.

Events throughout the day were planned around senior recognition. Bingo and a dance band were planned for later in the afternoon.