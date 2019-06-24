Field day at Garlicky Bohemian Farm June 30

Garlicky Bohemian Farm is located just south of Wadena and specializes in porcelain hardneck garlic. Anita Small and Phil Iverson grow about 6,000 bulbs per year and sell primarily at farmers markets. Their farm is one of the Minnesota Premium Garlic Project field trial sites, and they will talk about their trials on spring fertilization, seed dip treatment, planting dates and mulch removal.

This event is free to the public and you can find more information on how to register at www.sfa-mn.org/the-garlic-project. There will be a potluck after the tour, so bring food or drink to share. Also bring a lawn chair as there will be no seating.

Garlicky Bohemian Farm is located at 12729 County Road 100, Wadena.