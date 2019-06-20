Calendar of Events

Headwaters Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. Meets the third Thursday of the month, 1:30 - 3 p.m., CHI St. Joseph's Health HR Conference Room. Please call 218-616-3377 for more information.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meeting at Wadena Alliance Church from 9 - 11 a.m.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Friday, June 21

Wadena County Fair

Kruzin' For Kidz garage sale at Elks 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Ralph Covert will visit the Wadena City Library for a free concert at 3 p.m. This show is designed for families with young children, and is headed up by Ralph Covert, a longtime member of the storied Chicago indie-rock scene. Recently, he has taken his show "Ralph's World" to libraries across the Midwest. For any questions, email wadena@krls.org or call 218-631-2476.

Farmers Market will be open, located on the Wesley Lawn on Hwy 71 across from Tri-County Healthcare from 2 to 5:30 p.m. SNAP/EBT and Debit accepted.

Saturday, June 22

Wadena County Fair

Kruzin' For Kidz garage sale at Elks 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Wadena County Fair

Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School Gymnasium. "Here We Go Again" will be the theme. There are six contestants seeking the title of Miss Wadena 2019. Advanced tickets are $5, and are available at Thrifty White Drug or from any of the contestants. Tickets at the door are $6. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Kruzin' For Kidz garage sale at Elks 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

The Regular Board of Commissioners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the board room. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call (218) 631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wadena Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship hall.

Wednesday, June 26

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Akeley United Methodist Church. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, June 27

Community dinner at St. John's Lutheran Church, 710 Franklin Ave. On the menu is grilled hotdogs, baked beans, cole slaw, chips, bars and a beverage. This is a free event and all are welcome. Serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by Grace Connections. Free rides provided by Friendly Rider (218)631-5730.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.