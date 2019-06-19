Search
    Torch and go: Local law enforcement run with torch for Special Olympics

    By mjohnson Today at 3:53 p.m.
    Wadena County law enforcement intercepted a torch from Otter Tail County Tuesday afternoon as part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Those involved included Troy Wangsness (WCSO), Blake Petrich (WPD), Erika Penner (WCSO), Sara Carpenter (WCSO), Bryan Savaloja (WCSO), Tyler Wheeler (WCSO), Allen Mekash (OCSO), Mike Carr (WCSO), Jeff Hulse (WCSO), Cory Carr (VPD) and Dacia Kreklau (TWCC). Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 4
    A group of runners and bikers is surrounded by transport vehicles in the Wadena County leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Tuesday near Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 4
    The torch that passed through Wadena came from the 2013 Special Olympics World Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal 3 / 4
    Law enforcement making their way towards Staples Tuesday afternoon included Tyler Wheeler (left), Troy Wangsness, Blake Petrich and Dacia Kreklau. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 4

    The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through Wadena Tuesday, June 18, by way of Otter Tail County law enforcement.

    Wadena County has been involved in this event for a number of years, according to Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr. In this case, the torch was passed near the Otter Tail County line and after bypassing the Hwy 10 road construction, staff from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena Police Department, Verndale Police Department and Todd-Wadena Community Corrections either biked or jogged (or provided transport) from Wadena to Staples. The torch was then taken by vehicle to Baxter for another leg of the journey.

    The event, which gets quite a lot of attention from passersby, is meant to bring awareness to Special Olympics. The T-shirts that those involved wear are purchased and the funds go to support Special Olympics, according to Wadena County Sheriff's Office staff member Sara Carpenter.

    The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. The Minnesota LETR is supported by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

    The Law Enforcement Torch Run holds many events for Special Olympics Minnesota throughout the year. The running of the torch events go from June 17-21 and the event ends with the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games.

