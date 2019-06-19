The event, which gets quite a lot of attention from passersby, is meant to bring awareness to Special Olympics. The T-shirts that those involved wear are purchased and the funds go to support Special Olympics, according to Wadena County Sheriff's Office staff member Sara Carpenter.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. The Minnesota LETR is supported by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run holds many events for Special Olympics Minnesota throughout the year. The running of the torch events go from June 17-21 and the event ends with the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games.