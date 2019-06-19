Torch and go: Local law enforcement run with torch for Special Olympics
The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through Wadena Tuesday, June 18, by way of Otter Tail County law enforcement.
Wadena County has been involved in this event for a number of years, according to Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr. In this case, the torch was passed near the Otter Tail County line and after bypassing the Hwy 10 road construction, staff from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena Police Department, Verndale Police Department and Todd-Wadena Community Corrections either biked or jogged (or provided transport) from Wadena to Staples. The torch was then taken by vehicle to Baxter for another leg of the journey.
The event, which gets quite a lot of attention from passersby, is meant to bring awareness to Special Olympics. The T-shirts that those involved wear are purchased and the funds go to support Special Olympics, according to Wadena County Sheriff's Office staff member Sara Carpenter.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. The Minnesota LETR is supported by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run holds many events for Special Olympics Minnesota throughout the year. The running of the torch events go from June 17-21 and the event ends with the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games.