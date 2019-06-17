June Jubilee in pictures
Crowds enjoyed cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies for the annual June Jubilee parade Thursday night in Wadena.
Shortly after the parade finished, the skies opened up and rained into the morning causing the annual Town and Country Breakfast to be moved from the Burlington Northern Park to the Wadena VFW. Later that morning the first of its kind Hoot and Toot took place showing off emergency vehicles and construction equipment in the SuperOne parking lot.