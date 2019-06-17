Search
    June Jubilee in pictures

    By mjohnson Today at 8:48 a.m.
    Fresh Freeze fans got their fill of candy from dressed parade entrants. They included French fries (Danica Pederson), sundae (Amara Neuerburg) and cone (Ava White). Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 14
    Kids watch a jet stream of water blasted skyward by the Wadena Fire Department Friday morning in Wadena. Michael Denny/Pioneer Journal2 / 14
    Star Wars was acted out by the Verndale marching band Thursday at the June Jubilee Parade in Wadena. The performance included theme songs from the classic movie and actions played out by several members of the band. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 14
    The New York Mills marching band pauses during the June Jubilee parade Thursday night in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 14
    The Wadena VFW Color Guard leads the June Jubilee parade past crowds in front of the Wadena County Courthouse. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal5 / 14
    The Underwood marching band performed during the June Jubilee parade. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal6 / 14
    Wadena Rotary member Brian Hillesland shakes hands and shares smiles with the crowds as he walks with the Rotary group Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal7 / 14
    The Fergus Falls Marching band held their routine so tight, they even seemed to blink at the same time during the parade, Thursday night in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pionner Journal8 / 14
    Miss Menahga royalty. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal9 / 14
    Father Aaron Kuhn drives the Shelby Cobra replica he's been working on with a crew of volunteers at Father's Garage. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal10 / 14
    Britney Beversluis takes a photo of her son Lance Beversluis in the bucket of a payloader Friday morning during the Hoot and Toot event in Wadena. Michael Denny/Pioneer Journal11 / 14
    Lisa Winter walks the parade route on stilts, tossing candy along the way. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal12 / 14
    Nimrod royalty waved to the crowds during the parade. They include Rebecca Blackmon, Madison Funk, Madi Frame, Taydin Homer, Moriah Frame and Miss Nimrod Keegan Wattenhofer. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal13 / 14
    The Miss Wadena crew was sporting a new larger float, enough to fit the whole group of contestants and last year's winners. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal14 / 14

    Crowds enjoyed cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies for the annual June Jubilee parade Thursday night in Wadena.

    Shortly after the parade finished, the skies opened up and rained into the morning causing the annual Town and Country Breakfast to be moved from the Burlington Northern Park to the Wadena VFW. Later that morning the first of its kind Hoot and Toot took place showing off emergency vehicles and construction equipment in the SuperOne parking lot.

