Calendar of Events

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph's Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph's, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

Friday, June 14

The fifth annual Historic Carnival, noon to 4 p.m. This free event will be held on the grounds of the Wadena County Museum and features fun for all ages with horse and carriage rides, a stilt walker, historic impersonators, fry bread and live music. This is also the grand opening of the new Wadena County Museum Bookstore. For more information, call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Monday, June 17

The Wadena Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Elks' Club, noon to 6 p.m. To make an appointment call the bloodmobile phone number at 1-800-REDCROSS.

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, June 18

The Wadena Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Elks' Club, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment call the bloodmobile phone number at 1-800-REDCROSS.

"Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" meets in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC at 6:30 p.m.. Please call (218)631-5228 if you have any questions.

Wednesday, June 19

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments (Park Rapids). Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, June 20

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club dancing at Wadena County Fair in the Family Fun Center, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Jim Lizakowski is the caller, Rita is the cuer, theme is Root Beer Float.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. Meets the third Thursday of the month, 1:30 - 3 p.m., CHI St. Joseph's Health HR Conference Room. Please call 218-616-3377 for more information.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meeting at Wadena Alliance Church from 9 - 11 a.m.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.