The meeting consisted of several tables, each of which focused on a different area of the surrounding watershed. The plan was to have attendees visit the table that corresponded with the water near their home. Each table had a set of water professionals ready to discuss various elements of water consumption and maintenance. Attendees were also asked to fill out a questionnaire about perceived problems facing water in the region in addition to why they consider water to be important.

"We're working to bring public input into the plan," said Underhill. His goal was to share his passion with the public while gathering information about what exactly is important to people in and around Wadena when it comes to water. According to Underhill, heightened levels of groundwater nitrates and bacteria in our streams are some of the most prevalent issues facing the water supply. Loss of forest cover, soil erosion, streambank erosion, and many other issues are on the minds of SWCD workers, as seen on their questionnaire.

In the past, the group didn't have much success with public engagement. This realization prompted the group to truly go all out. They invested in advertising and even provided a free barbecue picnic courtesy of BBQ Smokehouse. All of this to bring people into the fold to talk about what may be the most important natural resource. "We're looking to really bring as many people as we can, with as many different backgrounds as we can," said Underhill.

In the middle of the meeting sat an interesting model. A table display enclosing a sand like material. That sand was shaped into a model of a stream. By utilizing an electronic pump, water was sent coursing down a small trench to simulate the movement of water downstream. Vegetation, banks, and other mock landmasses were present to show how everything in nature is interconnected. Julie Aadlan, area hydrologist with the Fergus Falls DNR, sat by patiently explaining the model to guests. Aadlan explained that the model is a visual way of showing the importance of vegetation and the stream bank, among other things. One of the most important lessons to take away from the model according to Aadlan is, "when you make changes in the river there are consequences up and down the river."

So what do they intend to do with all of this new information? Underhill commented that around 60 people attended the event and shared their concerns about area water. The most important natural resource to those attending was groundwater. Ground water is the main source of drinking water for the entire watershed and maintaining it for future generations is extremely important to people in the region. "Since groundwater was the most important resource, it's no surprise to us that drinking water was the greatest issue in the region," said Underhill. Underhill explained that our groundwater is at a heightened risk of nitrate contamination due to sandy soil. Other issues included soil erosion, wetland protection, and maintaining wildlife habitats.

Currently a work group is being formed which will have members representing many areas of life within the watershed. This work group will refine the issues presented. Additionally, more input will be collected at the upcoming Wadena County Fair. After the main issues have been decided, goals and appropriate actions will be established. These plans will be executed over the course of 10 years.

The meeting was a joint effort, designed and organized by the SWCD and surrounding counties.