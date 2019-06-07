June Jubilee is back: Activities take place June 13-15

Jed Brazier, executive director at the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, discussed some of the new aspects of this years celebration. The chamber approached local law enforcement about organizing an exciting meet and greet with Wadena emergency staff members. This idea culminated in the Hoot & Toot, an opportunity for people to meet the hardworking men and women that protect our community. Additionally, emergency vehicles will be on display.

Another new addition is the Chamber Bucks Giveaway. On Friday, after the Town & Country Breakfast people will have the chance to win chamber cash. Three prizes, $100, $150, and $500 will be given away to people that frequent local businesses during June Jubilee. Participants just need to submit a receipt received during June Jubilee and they will be entered into a drawing. If the recipient is from a chamber member, they will be entered twice. Brazier praised the giveaway as a great chance for the chamber to gauge the financial impact of June Jubilee on area businesses and increasing commerce as an added bonus.

Thursday

The celebration starts at Auto Value where the staff are hosting an open house lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At 4:30, head over to the Wadena VFW for a Steak Fry. Then finally at 7 p.m. the evening ends with the Grand Parade.

Friday

On Friday start the day right with the Town & Country Breakfast at 7:30-10 a.m. The breakfast will take place at Burlington Northern Park. At 9-11 a.m. kids can check out the towns emergency vehicle arsenal at the Hoot & Toot, located at Super One parking lot. Additionally, carriage rides, frybread, history interpreters, and games for children will be at the Wadena County Museum. Finish out the day with a hard sweat at the Sunnybrook Stomp. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. with the race taking place at 6:30 p.m. Adult fee is $20, kids under 12 are $15, and the 1k for kids 10 and under is free. All proceeds from the Sunnybrook Stomp go toward the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

Saturday

Saturday is Family Fun Day with the majority of activities taking place at Sunnybrook Park. At 9-10 a.m. the Joe Rousslang Youth Breakfast will be at Sunnybrook Park. Kids eat for free. This year organizers decided to name the breakfast after Rousslang because of his years of dedicated service to the event and VFW. From 9-4 p.m. crafts, a kids tractor pull, and minnow races will also be held at Sunnybrook park. Stop by from 10 a.m. to noon for the George Ditsworth Youth Fishing Derby at Sunnybrook Park. At the Wadena fairgrounds the Band "High Octane" will be performing to finish off the June Jubilee celebration.

Join the parade

The deadline for parade entrees has technically ended but there is still plenty of room for those interested. Brazier encourages anyone wanting to be showcased during the parade to pickup a form at the Chamber office or contact them via email.

For more information about June Jubilee or registration/volunteer instructions, contact the Wadena Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704 or email at chamber@wadenacoc.com.