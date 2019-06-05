Calendar of Events

Wadena Area Community Band Summer Concert held in WDC High School Commons at 7 p.m. No admission charge, a free will offering will be taken to help fund the scholarship program. For more information contact Lea Snyder 218-631-7069.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1 - 3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call 218-237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support Group for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Call 218.237.5744 for more information. CHI St. Joseph's Health Conference Room LLB/C (Park Rapids), 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Wadena Senior Center trip to Mahnomen, Leaving from Humphrey Manor at 8:45 a.m., and leaving from Wadena VFW at 9 a.m.

Free-will donation pancake breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m. at New York Mills Public School served by NYM Cub Scouts.

Bike rodeo at 9 a.m. for kids at NYM school parking lot. Bring your bike and helmet and learn safety skills.

18th annual Ronald McDonald House Ride registration from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Ride starts at noon from the NYM VFW. Stops in Wolf Lake and Wadena. Features food, live music and prizes. Raises money for Ronald McDonald House.

Sunday, June 9

Ameriikan Poijat (Boys of America) to perform in Motley. Finnish American brass septet Ameriikan Poijat will present a concert at the United Methodist Church in Motley at 2 p.m., as part of the Staples Motley Area Arts Council's regular season. The show is underwritten by the Motley Lions Club.

Vacation Bible School at Zion Free Lutheran Church, 602 South Jefferson, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9- Thursday, June 13. The theme is "Roar: Life is Wild, God is Good!" All children ages 3-13 are invited. A team of four college students from the Association Free Lutheran Bible School will lead the sessions, a meal will be served, and this event will be free.

Monday, June 10

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct their monthly immunization clinic at the First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St NW, Menahga. Please call for an appointment. For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health 218-631-7629.

Vacation Bible School at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 21987 Cty Rd 23, Sebeka, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 10 - Friday, June 14. The theme is "Roar: Life is Wild, God is Good!" All children ages 3-13 are invited. A team of four college students from the Association Free Lutheran Bible School will lead the sessions, a meal will be served, and this event will be free.

Tuesday, June 11

Wadena City Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

Parkinson's Support Group will meet at United Methodist Church, 23 Dayton Ave. SE, Wadena from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. For more information contact Beverley at (218)544-0029.

D1 Kids Club Support Group, a support group for young people with type 1 diabetes and their families, meeting at 3:05 to 4 p.m. in the Century School Conference Room at CHI St. Joseph's Health, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids. Call (218)255-3684 for more information.

Wednesday, June 12

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments (Park Rapids). Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, June 13

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Y Weight? Support Group Meetings for CHI St. Joseph's Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C, CHI St. Joseph's, 600 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.