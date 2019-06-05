Wadena County Public Health announces upcoming clinics

The following are upcoming clinics in the county:

Senior Health clinic

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held the third Wednesday monthly, alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m, Wednesday, July 17, at the Menahga Senior Center, and June 19 at Sebeka Senior Center. Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held every other Wednesday of the month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting June 12. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.

Immunization clinics

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct monthly immunization clinics as follows for the month of June: from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, June 6 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 18, at Wadena County Public Health. Walk-ins welcome; Monday, June 10 at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St. NW, Menahga, call for an appointment. Bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $15 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees, and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments. For further questions or information contact Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.