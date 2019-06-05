Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Miss Wadena contestants practice for June 23 event

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 7:23 a.m.
    Miss Wadena contestants and attendants include Cortny Warren (back left), Maggie Carlson, Madison Olson and Lael Bervig; Karlee Sweere (middle left) Kylie Damlo, Miss Wadena 2018 Ellie Miron, Kavanna Sartori and Hallel Bervig; Grace Hinojos (front left), Myah Meyer, 2018 Little Attendant Dani Lorentz, Riley Guck and Nessa Lind. Photo courtesy Taylor Dirks

    "Here We Go Again" will be this year's theme for the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School gym.

    Six contestants seek the title of Miss Wadena 2019. They include Cortny Warren, Maggie Carlson, Madison Olson, Lael Bervig, Grace Hinojos and Nessa Lund.

    Advanced tickets are $5 or $6 at the door. Advanced tickets can be bought at Thrifty White Drug or from contestants. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsmiss wadena
    randomness