Miss Wadena contestants practice for June 23 event
"Here We Go Again" will be this year's theme for the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School gym.
Six contestants seek the title of Miss Wadena 2019. They include Cortny Warren, Maggie Carlson, Madison Olson, Lael Bervig, Grace Hinojos and Nessa Lund.
Advanced tickets are $5 or $6 at the door. Advanced tickets can be bought at Thrifty White Drug or from contestants. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.