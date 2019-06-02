The Redeye, Leaf and Wing River Watershed covers 575,360 acres (899 square miles) and lies mainly within Otter Tail and Wadena counties, with a small portion in Becker and Todd counties. The main towns include Wadena, Sebeka, Parkers Prairie, and New York Mills.

The East Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Otter Tail County, Wadena SWCD, Wadena County, and Becker SWCD are working together to create a comprehensive plan for the best use of their local time and funding to get results for the Redeye River Watershed. The plan is funded by the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment.

These organizations would like to invite residents to the Water Topics of Today Picnic. It will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Burlington Northern Park in Wadena (100 Aldrich Ave SW, Wadena). The rain location is inside the Historic Train Depot in the park. There will be a picnic meal provided. This event will have an informal, open format.

The goal of this event is to get feedback from the community about what water resources and actions are most important to protect and restore the watershed. This is more than just meeting a statutory requirement to include the public. This is an effort to get a comprehensive understanding about what the larger community knows and finds important about water resources in the watershed.