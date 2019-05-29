Serving all: Free meal is unique chance to meet and eat

"We have applied for a couple of grants through the Diocese of St. Cloud Local Rice Bowl Grant, Wadena Area United Way and the Lamson Trust Fund," Picek said by email. "These monies are managed through Saint Ann's Good Samaritan Fund. We have also asked for donations from local businesses and they have been very accommodating."

Thursday, Jan. 31, was the first meal of 2019 and volunteers worked tirelessly cooking, serving, and cleaning up after a hungry crowd that ventured out in below zero temperatures.

Peggy Larson was running the show behind the serving counter at Immanuel Lutheran Church with a crew helping keep the food moving.

On the menu was turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes and corn. And while Larson thought numbers were lower because of the cold, the dining area and overflow were quite full. With just a half hour to go, crowds had eaten through 18 of the 21 turkeys cooked for the occasion.

Some may think that the free meal is meant for those in need of a meal or those in poverty, and organizers hope those in need do come. But the goal is not to bring attention to those in need in the community, it is meant as a meal for all, that all may come together and enjoy a meal together.

"We don't want to single anyone out," Larson said. "It's meant to bring people from different walks of life and enjoy a meal."

And all age groups were well represented during the meal last week.

It also brings a wide variety of age groups out to volunteer, from fourth graders to 80-year-olds.

"I think it's a good thing to have the community come together," Marlene Calhoun said of the community meal, which she came to enjoy with a group of others. "It's a good way to see people."

"Sometimes you get stuck sitting by people," Dennis Peterson said jokingly as he was clearly enjoying the company of those around him.

Sitting by others is likely as these meals have grown from a hundred at the start to around 300 attending these days.

The community meal rotates among a variety of community churches, each with their own meal preferences, often providing a nice variety for those coming out.

If you've never attended, you're welcome to come to the next free community meal scheduled for Thursday, May 30, at Wadena Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1428 South Jefferson St., Wadena. Menu includes spaghetti hotdish, salads, French bread, brownie and beverages.

Free community meals occur on the last Thursday of every month (except December) and are served from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Free rides are also provided by Friendly Rider. Schedule a pickup at 218-631-5730.

Menus may change without notice.