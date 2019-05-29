Calendar of Events

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Weight Watchers - weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center - 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com.

Wood Carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call 218-631-4077 for more information.

Tuesday, June 4

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information please call (218) 631-5228.

Wednesday, June 5

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health hosts foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at River Heights Apartments. Cost is $28. Please bring your own basin and towel. Call 218-237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, June 6

Wadena Area Community Band Summer Concert held in WDC High School Commons at 7 p.m. No admission charge, a free will offering will be taken to help fund the scholarship program. For more information contact Lea Snyder 218-631-7069.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1 - 3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call 218-237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support Group for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Call 218.237.5744 for more information. CHI St. Joseph's Health Conference Room LLB/C (Park Rapids), 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.