The group has an impressive helper to reach that goal in celebrated Minnesota architect David Salmela as well as other design professionals, who all visited the site Wednesday, May 22. Salmela met with a group of interested residents, city staff, park board members, arts and history buffs, all hoping to share what's basically a blank canvas and hear just how it may be painted. Upon seeing the bare bit of land betwixt rail and road, Salmela and others shared some feelings and thoughts. Salmela had a vision of lineal design, a design that pulled from the strength of the train and led the people to take a new view of Wadena.

"If you could pull off this lineal quality that suggests trains, I've never seen that before from an architectural standpoint," Salmela said. "It would be very memorable, that alone could bring attention to Wadena."

Designers were excited that it's just wide open, saying "the possibilities were endless." They asked those in attendance where the community gathers and what the community needs from this project.

Salmela shared that his recollection of Wadena is the trains.

He remembered exciting welcomes and dramatic goodbyes to family members at the Depot in his youth. At that time people would come and go, just watching the trains go by.

"I'd probably just come and sit and watch the trains," Salmela said of his feelings of the trains.

One difficult part of this process, which came up in Salmela's first questions about the project was that the property in question is under various ownerships.

"It's a little muddy," Jamie Robertson said in explaining the ownership details. This property in question is mostly the land to the east and west of Hwy 71 to the south of Hwy 10, where Orton's gas station and the former Fastenal building were once squeezed up against the highway. Those sites are now wide open thanks to a Hwy 10 reconstruction project in the works through 2020.

The land in question involves a little private ownership, a lot MnDOT and BNSF Railway. While it's unknown how much of the property will be accessible to the city to work with, Wadena resident and artist, Kent Sheer felt passionately that with a strong enough plan in hand, the project will have a much better chance of coming to life. Sheer's thoughts were that the city could maybe purchase some land, and what they could not, they would like to work with the owners to at least make the property inviting.

Sheer has been a driving force behind seeing this project move forward. He said it stems from a governor's design team visit. At the time they visited, they were unsure what was distinctive about Wadena. They noted that the city does have a historic mainstreet intact, an Art Deco movie theatre and Art Deco auditorium.

Lina Belar, Wadena County Historical Society executive director, noted that Wadena has historically been a junction. The crosshairs of Hwy 10 and 71 and at one point, the cross hairs of train tracks.

In addition to landscaping, Salmela brought up the idea of a structure of some sort that would be useful and symbolic. He suggested dual pavilions for community performances. A moment later a train passed by the Depot building, creating a deafening sound. Some in attendance said that an amphitheater likely would not be used as activities close to this area are disrupted by the train. It's loud and it stops traffic at all crossings.

One question that came up was whether people walk or bike around Wadena. Those attending said that most people don't do that now, but it would be great to improve the walkability and bikeability of Wadena, they agreed.

While much of the planning is still in its infancy, this meeting acted as a way to start gathering more input on a dream of what could happen.

"All this is very difficult, because I can't think of another small town that has taken advantage of the difficulties of trains and noise," Salmela said. "It's very possible that everything that is proposed could be rejected. But you just never know."

Following the gathering Salmela said he was pleased to be a part of this visioning and he enjoyed the progrssive attitude of the committee. He indicated that it was too early to say what may come to fruition from these early stages.

"In any design exercise it is too early to know after the first meeting what the final solution will be but we will keep gathering ideas to arrive at a logical and compelling gateway experience," Salmela said.

What exactly is needed for this site is not completely clear yet, but Jamie Robertson, another driving force behind this project said that he hopes to hear from the community over the next 10 months to help create a vision that the community can support and benefit from. This will at some point mean engaging the community to take part in the planning of Wadena's future gateway.