Memorial Day: Saving veterans, 1 dog at a time

The crowds came to remember those lost and those at their sides who served the country in the armed forces. While the wind had many burrowing into their jackets, it only amplified the sound of those flags spread throughout grounds. VFW Post 3922 Commander Mike Tast welcomed out the crowds there to remember those that served for our freedom. He welcomed Pastor Robert Segovia who shared a message about the great sacrificial love that was shown by those who died for their country. He reminded the crowd to recall the greatest love of all in the death of Christ on the cross.

"Let us not forget that today is a day established to remember, to remember the price of freedom and the value of it, to remember those that left home and never returned ...," Segovia continued.

Tast also welcomed Fred Tramm, a veteran from Staples who shared his struggles with anger and the difference his four-legged friend Thor has made in his life. He spoke about the 22 veteran suicides that happen everyday. And while he was grieved by that number, he spoke confidently about the life saving changes he experienced after getting a service dog.

"At the time I didn't realize it, but I was exceedingly angry," Tramm said. He came to the point where he was a threat to those around him. Though Tramm was resistant at first, the urging of loved ones brought him to pursue getting a dog and the calming effect of the dog is clear on the former Air Force member.

Tramm mentioned another local who returned from the service and had not left their home in 14 years. Not until they got a service dog who, with some pulling and guidance, brought the service member outside to face the fears that surrounded them.

Whatever the veteran needs, the dog is trained to serve. Some help people sleep at night, taking away their fears. Some wake their owners up if experiencing night terrors.

Tramm spoke of his anger and punctuality obsession and how Thor eases those feelings.

"With the help of Thor ... I've learned to take life a little more easy," Tramm said. "I don't have to watch over my back anymore."

For Tramm, the dog offers a nudge under his arm when he senses Tramm becoming irritated. If he senses trouble, the dog becomes a block in front of him. If Tram is fearful of what's around the corner, Thor is first to check the perimeter. These may seem like little things, but for those who've experienced trauma and stress that so many service members have, these service dogs are the difference between life and death.

The highly trained dogs do come at a high price.

"It's about $10,000 to get a dog to a veteran," Tramm said. The dogs are provided to veterans at no cost.

Tramm mentioned working with Lucky Dog in Detroit Lakes. Lucky Dog is a partner with service dog agencies including Leader Dogs for the Blind, Can Do Canines, Canine Companions for Independence, Service Dogs for America and most recently Patriot Assistance Dogs.

To find out more about service dogs and training in the area reach out to Lucky Dog and Patriot Assistance dogs at 218-847-4100.

Tramm volunteered for the service in 1964, when he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was sent to Lackland Air Force Base for basic training. After basic, he was sent to Mac Dill Air Force Base and was attached to the 836th hospital squadron. He joined the 37th medical group for a 90 day temporary duty assignment in southeast Asia.

Upon returning, he volunteered for Howard AFB Central America. Discharged in 1968, he worked for Central Du Page Hospital in Chicago as head of the hematology department. He then moved back to Minnesota where he worked with youth with mental health problems and later managed a group home for schizophrenics.