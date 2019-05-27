Union Creek Organic hosts first annual Garden Day

A little rain didn't stop vendors from talking shop and showing of their various plants. Tony Baguss, an avid gardener and handyman, was busy putting up his tomato cages and bean poles. Baguss was always into gardening so he decided to start making his own custom planting implements. Then he started selling his creations at garden shows and meets. According to Baguss a bean pole takes around 15 minutes to make.

Not too far from Bagus stood Michael Dagen, wrapped in a black coat and taking cover from the incoming rain. Dagen was on a mission to solicit vendors for yet another gardening themed event, the Minnesota Salsa Fest. The event will take place Sept. 14 at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena. It will have a variety of live music, a talent contest, and an emphasis on agriculture.

As the event unfolded, customers made their way from booth to booth, picking up flowers and seeds as they moved amongst fellow gardeners. Food was served, games were played, and everyone left with a slightly greener thumb.