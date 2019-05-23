Search
    National Guard makes rare landing at WDC with Black Hawk

    By mjohnson Today at 5:25 p.m.
    A Black Hawk helicopter comes in for landing in front of the school assembly Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 5
    Jenna Domier, fifth grader, smiles as she slides into a seat with fellow classmates in a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 5
    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flown by National Guard pilots looks to land in a field next to the WDC Middle/High School Thursday. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 5
    Michaela Sneeden, WDC fifth-grader, tries on a mask that would be worn by someone working around dangerous chemicals. She along with the entire school had a chance to go through the a decontamination unit brought by the Minnesota National Guard Thursday near the Middle/High School. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 5
    Fifth graders were the first to pile into the Black Hawk helicopter Thursday in Wadena. With room for 11 passengers, the chopper easily fit over 20 WDC fifth graders eager to squeeze inside. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal5 / 5

    WDC students and staff were wowed by a rare visit from the Minnesota National Guard, who landed at the Middle/High School Thursday with a Black Hawk helicopter.

    All students had a chance to tour the chopper, a decontamination unit setup on site and enjoy grilling all done by Minnesota National Guardsmen.

    The event was orchestrated by WDC instructor Mike Ortmann and semi-retired teacher and serviceman David Goetze who put the wheels in motion to make the visit a reality.

    The service men took the opportunity to show off what they do and provide a real encounter with those who look to serve the country, just days before Memorial Day.

    Read more about the visit in the next issue of the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

