National Guard makes rare landing at WDC with Black Hawk
WDC students and staff were wowed by a rare visit from the Minnesota National Guard, who landed at the Middle/High School Thursday with a Black Hawk helicopter.
All students had a chance to tour the chopper, a decontamination unit setup on site and enjoy grilling all done by Minnesota National Guardsmen.
The event was orchestrated by WDC instructor Mike Ortmann and semi-retired teacher and serviceman David Goetze who put the wheels in motion to make the visit a reality.
The service men took the opportunity to show off what they do and provide a real encounter with those who look to serve the country, just days before Memorial Day.
