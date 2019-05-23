Upon returning, he volunteered for Howard AFB Central America. Discharged in 1968, he worked for Central Du Page Hospital in Chicago as head of the hematology department. He then moved back to Minnesota where he worked with youth with mental health problems and later managed a group home for schizophrenics.Tramm belongs to the Minnesota Patriot Guard, Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion, American Legion Riders Canadian Viet Nam Vets Association. He also volunteers at the MN Military Museum.

If you go

Flag raising ceremony: 7 a.m. at Wadena Cemetery by Mausoleum.

Memorial Day program: 9 a.m. at Wadena Cemetery by Memorial Hall.

Hear a welcome from VFW member Michael Tast; invocation from Pastor Robert Segovia; music by the Community Band; and address from veteran Fred Tramm.

In the event of inclement weather, program will be held at Memorial Auditorium.

Program for service men and women who died at sea: Service held at footbridge to Fair Oaks Lodge at Sunnybrook Park about 30 minutes following Memorial Program.