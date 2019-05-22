Calendar of Events

Friday, May 24

WDC High School Commencement at 7 p.m. at the High School Gym.

Tuesday, May 28

The WHRA Board of Commissioners regular monthly meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Wadena HRA Conference room. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please contact Maria Marthaler, WHRA Director, at 218-631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wadena Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 710 Franklin Ave. S.W.

Wednesday, May 29

Meeting to plan the next WDC All Class Reunion will be held at Wadena Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend—Graduates and other community members. For more information, contact Janice Rude Stahl at 218-631-7118, email: jarls1203s@gmail.com or

Carol Erickson Taggart at 218-639-2088, email: grannytag@hotmail.com.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808 - weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, May 30

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Free Community Dinner to be held at Wadena Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1428 South Jefferson St., Wadena. Menu includes spaghetti hotdish, salads, French bread, brownie and beverages. Serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Free rides provided by Friendly Rider. All are welcome.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5 - 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.