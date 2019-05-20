Author Mary Sartell Wasche to speak in Wadena May 23

Mary Wasche was first published at age 17 after winning a state writing contest. During the ensuing decades, Mary has worked as a dental hygienist, teacher, small business owner, and bank executive while continuing to be a contributing writer to national and regional publications. She lives in lake country Minnesota with her husband, Marty. They spent 20 years in Alaska before retiring to their roots in Minnesota.

