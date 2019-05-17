The program will kick off on Tuesday, May 28, and will continue through Wednesday, June 5. Children of all ages will be properly fitted and given a free helmet along with instruction on the importance of wearing a helmet during activities such as bike riding, roller skating, and skateboarding. One week prior to the clinic helmet distributions, the Foundation will be visiting the following local schools: Bertha, Browerville, Staples, Sacred Heart, Pillager and Verndale, where they will be handing out helmets to kindergarten and third grade students.

Bicycle helmets have been shown to reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85% and it is estimated that 75% of bicycle related fatalities among children could be prevented with a bicycle helmet. To help prevent such injuries, Lakewood's Foundation gave more than 450 helmets to area children during last year's Helmets Worth Wearing Clinics.

All area children are welcome to attend any one of the scheduled clinics to receive a free helmet. For more information, please contact Jolene Zachman, Lakewood Health System Foundation Assistant at 218-894-8508 or foundation@lakewoodhealthsystem.com

Clinic locations, dates and times for this year's event are as follows:

Lakewood Health System Eagle Bend Clinic and Lakewood Health System Motley Clinic

3 - 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

Lakewood Health System Staples Clinic

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29 and Wednesday, June 15

Lakewood Health System Pillager Clinic and Lakewood Health System Browerville Clinic

3 - 5 p.m., Thursday, May 30