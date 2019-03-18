Minnesota State Band to perform in Wadena March 23

The Minnesota State Band is the Official Band of the State of Minnesota and has been in existence for 121 years. The Minnesota State Band was organized in 1898. Mr. Christian Selling of Saint Paul was the first conductor, serving the band until 1905. During this time, the band developed such an exceptional reputation that John Philip Sousa recruited from the Minnesota State Band for his famous band. Mr. Selling himself was recruited by Oscar Hammerstein I, and went to work for him in New York.

Today, the Minnesota State Band is the only remaining State Band in the United States and has represented the State of Minnesota on six International Goodwill Tours since 1986. While international travel is important, the band sees its primary mission as providing high quality music to the residents of Minnesota.

The band is on tour this spring under the direction of Keith Liuzzi. In addition to the concert in Wadena the band and will also be performing in Park Rapids on March 22 at the Park Rapids High School at 7 p.m. The concert will feature Fred Larson on clarinet as soloist at the Wadena concert and Tom Wells on tuba at the Park Rapids Concert. For more information. contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 218 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net