How to trace your family tree with Genealogist, Rick Crume

He is a contributor to Family Tree magazine and specializes in online research.

You don't need to spend a lot of money to research your family history. In this class, you will learn search strategies and power user tips for the two largest genealogy websites.

FamilySearch.org, a free site, has a large, growing collection of historic records, books, photos and family trees. In addition to tips on how to search its databases, you will learn how to share and preserve your own family's photographs and historic records there.

Another site, Ancestry.com, also gives you access to billions of census records, vital records, directories, photos and more.

For any questions email wadena@krls.org or call 218-631-2476. The Wadena City Library is located 304 1st Street SW.